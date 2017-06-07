St. Vincent doles out advice about confidence on The Rookie Podcast

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Recently, Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, joined Rookie founder Tavi Gevinson on The Rookie Podcast. Clark participated in the “Ask a Grown” segment, answering a question from a young listener who had just moved to a new country and was dealing with confidence issues.

Clark shared some sage advice she received from her uncle about being self-conscious: “No one’s looking at you, and no one cares because everyone is obsessed with themselves.” After assuring the listener that they are not alone in feeling this way, Clark added, “I think the ‘faking it til you make it’ thing is very real. If you don’t have confidence, pretend to be a person who does, and eventually, you will have confidence because you’ll see the fruits of your reaching out to people.” Listen to the full episode here.

(Read: Top 20 Rock ‘n’ Roll Solo Albums)

Earlier this year, St. Vincent contributed to a 7-inch series benefitting Planned Parenthood. Check out her cover of Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” with John Legend and Zach Zach Galifianakis below.