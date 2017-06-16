Photo by ​David Brendan Hall

I think we can point to Broken Social Scene’s forthcoming record, Hug of Thunder, for kicking off 2017’s Canadian indie resurgence. Of the artists involved in the collective’s upcoming album, Feist and Emily Haines have each released or announced solo albums. Now, it looks like Stars are coming back as well.

The band, whose Amy Millan and Evan Cranley are part of BSS, has released a new two-sided digital single, “Privilege”/”We Called It Love”. In a note posted to Facebook, Stars promised the tracks are just the first listen at an upcoming full-length. Due out from their new label home of Last Gang Records, the album “was recorded in Montreal and Connecticut with the great producer Peter Katis.”

There’s not much else revealed about the follow-up to 2014’s No One Is Lost, but as an early taste, you can hear “Privilege” and “We Called It Love” below.