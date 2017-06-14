Recently, Lana Del Rey revealed that Stevie Nicks would be appearing on her upcoming album, Lust For Life, dueting on a song called “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems”. As we await its release, Nicks has shared her own new composition, “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go”, which she’s contributed to the upcoming film, The Book of Henry.

The stirring song shows off Nicks’ distinctive voice and its accompanying lyric video provides a sneak peek into the plot of the film. “They called the game but not for us” she sings. “Drowned in thought and caught in a state/ Talking to ghosts who were not there/ Then you took my hand and transformation began.”

Hear it below.

The Book of Henry stars Naomi Watts as Susan Carpenter, a single mom who works at a diner, and Sarah Silverman as her “feisty friend” Sheila. The title character, played by Jaeden Lieberher, is Susan’s precocious 11-year-old older son. He finds out their next-door neighbor Christina Sickleman, played by Maddie Ziegler, is being abused at the hands of her stepfather. Henry comes up with a plan to help, and Susan finds herself caught up in the middle.

Nicks is playing a sprinkling of dates this summer, including two shows with Fleetwood Mac. Find the full schedule below.

Stevie Nicks 2017 Tour Dates:

07/09 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Festival

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *

07/30 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *

08/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/23-24 – Bourbon and Beyond Festival

* = w/ Fleetwood Mac