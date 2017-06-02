Earlier this year, Superchunk resurfaced with a new acoustic song called “Everything at Once” as well as a special Record Store Day release. The North Carolina-based indie rockers return today with even more new music in the form of a two-song single, the proceeds for which will benefit Planned Parenthood.

The A-side track is “I Got Cut”, a roaring pop punk number littered with chunky power chords and led by frontman Mac McCaughan’s fiery yelp. For its B-side, Superchunk channel that same spunky energy to cover “Up Against the Wall”, the 1978 punk single from Britain’s Tom Robinson Band. Hear both songs below.

Read McCaughan’s remarks on the release:

“All people should have access to reproductive health care. All people should have control over their own bodies. ‘I Got Cut’ was inspired by images like the photograph of our current president surrounded by a bunch of other ancient white guys, all smiling as they took away access to reproductive health care for women all over the world. The first line in the song, “All these old men won’t die too soon,” is a reference to them and anyone like them attacking women’s health care. On the positive side, the song is also inspired by shows of unity like the Women’s March on Washington in January. It’s about freedom of choice. It’s about healing psychic and physical wounds and staying free. It’s about getting out of the way to make room for people younger and more enlightened than ourselves.

Though it was originally written and recorded by the Tom Robinson Band in 1978, the B-side ‘Up Against the Wall’ is an appropriate song for these times. Jon [Wurster] suggested covering this great song years ago and we never got around to it, but it made perfect sense to do so now. Tom Robinson himself was kind enough to waive his publishing royalties in order to better serve the fundraising cause of the single.

I felt like making a record in the punk rock tradition we grew up with, including the collage I created for the sleeve. Likewise, when we presented the concept to the artists involved, we proposed that the art be the size of an unfolded 7-inch sleeve, mirroring the style of all the singles we put out when we first started Merge over 25 years ago. As they were in 1989, the sleeves were printed by Barefoot Press in Raleigh (and they donated these to help the cause). We also put these together by hand like we did then.

These 7-inches are more expensive than a regular single because we are raising money for Planned Parenthood, an organization that works tirelessly to provide something that should be a right, not a privilege: health care. It’s easy to get discouraged when suddenly those in charge seem intent on ruining everything that is good about our country. We’re trying to channel the rage we share with you in a productive direction. Thanks for listening.”

Superchunk’s last full-length came in 2013 with I Hate Music.

“I Got Cut” Single Artwork: