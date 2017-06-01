Surviving Soundgarden members reunite for dinner following Chris Cornell’s funeral

Family, friends, collaborators, and contemporaries came out in force to honor Chris Cornell during a funeral service held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery last Friday. Soundgarden’s three surviving members, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron were in attendance, as was founding bassist Hiro Yamamoto. Following the ceremony, Thayil, Cameron, and Yamamoto went out to dinner together, joined by longtime Soundgarden producers Jack Endino and Stuart Hallerman, and Cornell’s ex-wife, Susan Silver. Hallerman shared a photo of the group with the caption, “We’re all living on ‘silver linings’ today, but they are abundant” (via Alternative Nation).

Meanwhile, Cornell’s former bandmates in Audioslave, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk, recently paid tribute to the late singer by playing an instrumental version of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone”.