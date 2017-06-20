Earlier this month, SZA finally unveiled her excellent debut album, CTRL. Now, the Top Dawg rapper-singer has returned with a music video for lead single “Drew Barrymore”.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the clip follows SZA as she and her friends enjoy long winter nights in New York City. There’s greasy pizza runs, impromptu sledding, and fun, fancy loft parties galore. The scenes are an interesting and ultimately inspiring contrast to the track itself, which is about the CoSigned musician’s insecurities and doubts about self-worth. You have to learn to love yourself first, the visual seems to relay. As an added bonus, the real Drew Barrymore pops up for a cameo around the 2:15 mark; the actress previously expressed her love for the song. Check it out above.

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:51am PST

