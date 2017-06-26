SZA’s excellent major label debut, Ctrl, may have dropped too late to be nominated for a BET Award this year, but she was still on hand to prove she’s worthy of one next year. The Top Dawg singer performed two album tracks: “Love Galore” and “The Weekend”. Unfortunately, there were a few technical difficulties early on, but she powered through it. Replay above.

