SZA has released a new single, “Broken Clocks”, the third to be taken from her upcoming album CTRL. It follows on from “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott, and “Drew Barrymore”, both released earlier this year.

“Broken Clocks” is slinky and laid back, with confidence and sensuality dripping from each note. Though more energetic and pointed than the minimalistic “Love Galore”, it still retains a kind of sleek raspiness so unique to the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s sound.

The only female artist signed to TDE, SZA will release CTRL next week on June 9th. Last week, she enlisted Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA to narrate a video revealing the album’s release date and artwork. While he’s not a confirmed guest on the album, it’s looking likely that he’ll appear on one of CTRL’s 14 tracks.

CTRL comes three years after SZA’s last release, the ten-track Z EP, featuring guest verses from Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper. The last year has been particularly busy for the CoSigned singer as she featured on tracks from TDE artists ScHoolboy Q (“Neva CHange”), Isaiah Rashad (“Stuck in the Mud/Banned Up”), and Ab-Soul (“Lonely Soul” / / / “The Law (Prelude)”) as well as reworking Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Come and See Me” as “twoAM”, and appearing on Rihanna’s album ANTI.