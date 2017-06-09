SZA unveils debut studio album, CTRL: Stream/download

Today marks the release of SZA’s long-awaited debut studio album, CTRL. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the album in full below.

CTRL comes three years after the rapper-singer’s widely successful Z EP in 2014. The delay in releasing her follow-up album led to tension with her record label, TDE, with SZA going as far to threaten to leak the album herself. However, in January, she was finally able to announce the album’s release during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. From there, the First Lady of TDE went on to share “Drew Barrymore”, “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott, and most recently, the slinky “Broken Clocks”.

CTRL features appearances from Travis Scott, James Fauntleroy, and SZE’s Top Dawg label mates Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad.

“I [wrote about] my younger life, which was haphazard: being at ­sleepaway camp away from my parents, being the only black girl, not even noticing until I got older, dealing with boys, self-hate, growth and God,” SZA told Billboard about the album. “It’s the first time I’m literally writing about my life instead of figuratively writing about it.”

CTRL Album Art:





CTRL Tracklist:

01. Supermodel

02. Love Galore (Feat. Travis Scott)

03. Doves in the Wind (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

04. Drew Barrymore

05. Prom

06. The Weekend

07. Go Gina

08. Garden (Say It Like Dat)

09. Broken Clocks

10. Anything

11. Wavy (Interlude) [Feat. James Fauntleroy]

12. Normal Girl

13. Pretty Little Birds (Feat. Isaiah Rashad)

14. 20 Something