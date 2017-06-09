Taylor Swift trolls Katy Perry by returning her music to streaming services on night of Perry’s album release

In case you don’t keep track of these things (and I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t), Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been at odds for several years now. As Perry herself recently revealed, the dispute dates back to 2011, 2012, when Swift supposedly stole Perry’s backing dancers and then fired them when they sought to work again with Perry. In the years since, the two pop singers have exchanged Twitter barbs and diss songs, including Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Perry’s “Swish Swish”, but Perry recently expressed a desire to put an end to the feud. “There’s a situation, and honestly, like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry told James Corden, adding that she’s “ready for that BS to be done.” It doesn’t appear Swift feels the same way, however.

After all, how else do you explain Swift’s decision to return her music to streaming services on the same night Perry released her brand new album, Witness? Swift pulled her catalog from Spotify in 2014, arguing that the platform was not fairly compensating her. Three years later, and without any advanced notice, Swift suddenly had a change of heart. As of Friday morning, her music is again available on Spotify, as well as on TIDAL and Amazon Music. (Her catalog had previously been available on Apple Music.) Meanwhile, Perry is spending the next 72 hours in a Big Brother-style house, live streaming her every moment. As much as I hate to admit it, Swift’s definitely won this round.

