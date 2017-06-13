Tegan and Sara announce The Con 10th anniversary tour

Photo by ​Philip Cosores​

Tegan and Sara really came into their own with 2007’s The Con. Though it was their fifth album overall, songs like “Back in Your Head” and the title track helped propel the record to become the duo’s first to chart on the Billboard 200. As the Canadian twin sisters celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their breakthrough release, they’ve announced plans to perform the album in full on their The Con X: Tour.

Set to take place this fall throughout North America, the 16-date trek will find Tegan and Sara performing special acoustic arrangements of The Con’s 14 tracks. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which supports LGBTQ girls and women causes. There’s also the promise of further dates to come — as well as another, yet unrevealed project celebrating 10 years of The Con — so stay tuned for more.

Tickets are available beginning June 16th here. Find Tegan and Sara’s complete itinerary below.

Tegan and Sara 2017 Tour Dates:

06/24 – New York, NY @ Pride Island, Pier 26, Hudson River Park

06/30 – Victoria, BC @ Spirit of 150 Victoria

07/01 – Calgary, AB @ City of Calgary Canada Day Festival

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest

07/08 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

07/27 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium *

07/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

07/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music and Arts Festival

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

08/02 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Park West (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow) ^

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Saint John, NB @ Area 506 Festival

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/12 – Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival

08/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Fashion Meets Music Festival

09/09 – San Bernadino, CA @ High and Low Festival

09/15 – Flushing, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre #

10/21 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Pearl at The Palms #

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore #

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

10/30 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

10/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre #

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple #

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre #

11/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre #

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

* = w/ Japanese Breakfast

^ = w/ FRENSHIP

# = The Con X: Tour Acoustic Show

Revisit the video for the title track to The Con: