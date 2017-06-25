That moment when 150,000 Glastonbury attendees sang Foo Fighters’ “Best of You” in unison

A performance at Glastonbury can be a humbling experience — even for the biggest bands. Case in point: Foo Fighters’ Saturday night headlining set and the moment when the band watched in awe as 150,000 people sang back to them in unison. “This is exactly what I fucking hoped would happen!” Dave Grohl proclaimed in response. The UK has been through a lot over the last month, and it’s moments like this that remind us of the healing power of music.