Photo by James Cromwell Holden

The Fresh & Onlys’ last release was 2015’s Early Years Anthology, a collection of tracks originally recorded for their 2008 debut LP. Prior to that, they put out their album House of Spirits in 2014. That means their newly announced record, Wolf Lie Down, is their first full-length effort in three years.

Due out August 25th via Sinderlyn Records, Wolf Lie Down is an eight-track effort produced by veterans of the analog garage/psych scenes Kelley Stoltz (Electric Duck) and Greg Ashley (Creamery). A press release hails the record as “a triumphant return to form as underground jangle titans.” As a sample of that, they’ve shared the lead single/title track.

“Wolf Lie Down” shambles about with an Americana strut, but the dust it kicks up is pure Bay Area garage rock. “I wake up in a hole/ With the sun behind me,” frontman Tim Cohen sings on the bridge. “How many mornings woken up?/ I never want to risk my life for freedom.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Wolf Lie Down are available here. Early purchasers have a chance to grab a copy on clear vinyl limited to just 300 pressings. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

Wolf Lie Down Album Art:

Wolf Lie Down Tracklist:

01. Wolf Lie Down

02. One Of A Kind

03. Qualm Of Innocence

04. Walking Blues

05. Dancing Chair

06. Impossible Man

07. Becomings

08. Black Widow