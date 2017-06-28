The Horrors announce new album, V

The Horrors made their return earlier this month with “Machine”, the band’s first new material since 2014’s Luminous. Now, the English goth rockers have announced the album from which the single originates, the aptly titled V.
The band’s fifth album overall, V is due out September 22nd via Wolftone/Caroline. It was recorded in London with Paul Epworth, the acclaimed producer who began his career with the likes of Bloc Party and Death From Above but is perhaps most known for his more recent work with Adele and U2. According to a press release, Epworth helped The Horrors explore a diverse sound that’s their “most expansive and progressive music” yet.
“It’s natural, if you do see yourself as an artist, to progress and not play it safe,” said keyboardist Tom Cowan. “Bowie pre-empted the modern condition of not being able to stay in one place for very long, and I get frustrated with bands who stay still. Because then it does become a career.”
V Artwork:
V Tracklist:
01. Hologram
02. Press Enter To Exit
03. Machine
04. Ghost
05. Two Way Mirror
06. Weighed Down
07. World Below
08. Gathering
09. It’s A Good Life
10. Something To Remember Me By
The Horrors have also announced a fall tour of the UK and Ireland in support of V. Find those dates below.
The Horrors 2017 Tour Dates:
07/11 – London, UK @ Omeara
07/14 – Southwold, UK @ Henham Park
10/16 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli
10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
10/20 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University
10/21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University
10/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy 1
10/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute
10/25 – Bristol, UK @ Bierkeller
10/26 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
10/28 – Brighton, UK @ Acca
10/29 – London, UK @ Koko
Revisit “Machine”: