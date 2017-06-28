The Horrors announce new album, V

The Horrors made their return earlier this month with “Machine”, the band’s first new material since 2014’s Luminous. Now, the English goth rockers have announced the album from which the single originates, the aptly titled V.

The band’s fifth album overall, V is due out September 22nd via Wolftone/Caroline. It was recorded in London with Paul Epworth, the acclaimed producer who began his career with the likes of Bloc Party and Death From Above but is perhaps most known for his more recent work with Adele and U2. According to a press release, Epworth helped The Horrors explore a diverse sound that’s their “most expansive and progressive music” yet.

“It’s natural, if you do see yourself as an artist, to progress and not play it safe,” said keyboardist Tom Cowan. “Bowie pre-empted the modern condition of not being able to stay in one place for very long, and I get frustrated with bands who stay still. Because then it does become a career.”

V Artwork:

V Tracklist:

01. Hologram

02. Press Enter To Exit

03. Machine

04. Ghost

05. Two Way Mirror

06. Weighed Down

07. World Below

08. Gathering

09. It’s A Good Life

10. Something To Remember Me By

The Horrors have also announced a fall tour of the UK and Ireland in support of V. Find those dates below.

The Horrors 2017 Tour Dates:

07/11 – London, UK @ Omeara

07/14 – Southwold, UK @ Henham Park

10/16 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli

10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/20 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University

10/21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University

10/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy 1

10/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute

10/25 – Bristol, UK @ Bierkeller

10/26 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

10/28 – Brighton, UK @ Acca

10/29 – London, UK @ Koko

Revisit “Machine”: