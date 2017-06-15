The indie artwork for Queens of the Stone Age’s Villains is even more bad ass

Queens of the Stone Age’s new album Villains is out August 25th, and there will be two variations of artwork for fans to chose between. Matador Records’ pre-order page for Villains reveals an alternate “indie” cover that’ll be available on vinyl. It’s in the same vein as the main artwork, but the cover is blue, the devil is giving two middle fingers, and blood is dripping from the face of QOTSA frontman Joshua Homme. See it above.

Additionally, both the standard and indie vinyls include an exclusive sticker sheet featuring artwork designed by the band’s longtime collaborator, Boneface, as well as an etching on side four of the vinyl. A deluxe LP adds 14 limited-edition Boneface art prints and features an alternate etching on side four. All LP purchases also offer fans the option to purchase pre-sale tickets to the band’s forthcoming tour in support Villains. Find more details here.

Listen to the first track from Villains, “The Way You Used To Do”: