The Killers have announced their new album, Wonderful Wonderful. The follow-up to Battle Born is the band’s fifth album overall and first in five years.

As a preview, they’ve unveiled “The Man” as the first single, which you can stream below. The Bowie-inspired arena anthem finds frontman Brandon Flowers “looking back on his younger self, the ‘Brandon Flowers’ persona from their Grammy-nominated debut Hot Fuss, and reconciling that wide-eyed character with the man he is now,” a press release notes.

The band premiered another new song, “Run For Cover”, during a performance in Atlantic City last weekend.

Wonderful Wonderful was helmed by Garret “Jacknife” Lee (R.E.M., Weezer, Silversun Pickups), with additional production from longtime collaborator Stuart Price. Recording took place in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas as well as in Los Angeles.

In support of the forthcoming LP, The Killers will headline several festivals in both Europe and the US this summer and fall. Find their currently announced itinerary below.

The Killers 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/24 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

06/29 – Tornavansaari, FI @ Provinssi Festival

07/01 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival

07/05 – Novi Sad, SR @ Exit Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time) ^

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience

^ = w/ Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets, Alex Cameron