The Killers announce new single “The Man”

The Killers appear set to return next week with a new single called “The Man”. This afternoon, the band shared a brief 12-second snippet via its Twitter account. Check it out below.

In an article about The Killers’ upcoming appearance at the AFL Grand Final, Fox Sports Australia reports that “The Man” will premiere on June 15th, to be followed on September 20th by the band’s as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

The Killers’ last album came in 2012 with Battle Born. In anticipation of its follow-up, the band has confirmed several festival appearances, kicking off tomorrow night with a warmup show in Atlanta City.

The Killers 2017 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel and Casino

06/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion Radio 1 (Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday Show)

06/22 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/24 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

06/29 – Tornavansaari, FI @ Provinssi Festival

07/01 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival

07/05 – Novi Sad, SR @ Exit Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time) ^

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience

^ = w/ Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets, Alex Cameron