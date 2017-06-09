The Killers announce new single “The Man”

The Killers appear set to return next week with a new single called “The Man”. This afternoon, the band shared a brief 12-second snippet via its Twitter account. Check it out below.
In an article about The Killers’ upcoming appearance at the AFL Grand Final, Fox Sports Australia reports that “The Man” will premiere on June 15th, to be followed on September 20th by the band’s as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.
The Killers’ last album came in 2012 with Battle Born. In anticipation of its follow-up, the band has confirmed several festival appearances, kicking off tomorrow night with a warmup show in Atlanta City.
The Killers 2017 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel and Casino
06/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion Radio 1 (Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday Show)
06/22 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
06/24 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
06/29 – Tornavansaari, FI @ Provinssi Festival
07/01 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival
07/05 – Novi Sad, SR @ Exit Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time) ^
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience
^ = w/ Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets, Alex Cameron