The Killers perform surprise set at Glastonbury 2017: Setlist + video

Featured photo via Instagram/Henriha

Amidst the already stacked lineup, Glastonbury 2017 had yet another trick up its sleeve: On Sunday, The Killers performed a secret set on the festival’s legendary John Peel Stage.

In front of a capacity crowd, the Las Vegas alt-rockers ran through an unannounced, 10-song set featuring a handful of their greatest hits. There was Sam’s Town’s “When You Were Young” and “Read My Mind”; “Spaceman” and “Human” off 2008’s Day & Age; and, of course a string of tracks taken from classic debut album Hot Fuss, including “Somebody Told Me”, “Smile Like You Mean It”, and “Mr. Brightside”. Brandon Flowers & co. also previewed their long-awaited new LP, Wonderful Wonderful, with lead single “The Man”.

“It’s good to be here,” Flowers told the crowd (via The Telegraph). “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career – once on the way up, and once on the way down.” In the past, acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Mumford and Sons, Florence and the Machine, Calvin Harris, The xx, and The Black Keys have graced John Peel.

Above, check out footage of them performing “Mr. Brightside”. Below, find other video clips and pics from their Glastonbury 2017 set, including one that shows just how darn excited Flowers was to be back in front of his fans.

“Human”:

I think it's fair to say @brandonflowers was enjoying himself yesterday. 🤘🏻 @thekillers #ivegotsoulbutimnotasoldier #glastonbury #thekillers A post shared by Adam Bulleid (@singbluesilver3) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

I've got gas in the tank I've got money in the bank I'm #theman #thekillers @thekillers @brandonflowers A post shared by Shane Byrne (@shanebyrne1) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Setlist:

When You Were Young

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Human

Smile Like You Mean It

The Man

Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

Read My Mind

Runaways

All These Things That I’ve Done

Mr. Brightside