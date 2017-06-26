Menu
The Killers perform surprise set at Glastonbury 2017: Setlist + video

Jam-packed with greatest hits like "Mr. Brightside", "Somebody Told Me", and more

by
on June 26, 2017, 10:10am
Featured photo via Instagram/Henriha

Amidst the already stacked lineup, Glastonbury 2017 had yet another trick up its sleeve: On Sunday, The Killers performed a secret set on the festival’s legendary John Peel Stage.

In front of a capacity crowd, the Las Vegas alt-rockers ran through an unannounced, 10-song set featuring a handful of their greatest hits. There was Sam’s Town’s “When You Were Young” and “Read My Mind”; “Spaceman” and “Human” off 2008’s Day & Age; and, of course a string of tracks taken from classic debut album Hot Fuss, including “Somebody Told Me”, “Smile Like You Mean It”, and “Mr. Brightside”. Brandon Flowers & co. also previewed their long-awaited new LP, Wonderful Wonderful, with lead single “The Man”.

“It’s good to be here,” Flowers told the crowd (via The Telegraph). “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career – once on the way up, and once on the way down.” In the past, acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Mumford and Sons, Florence and the Machine, Calvin Harris, The xx, and The Black Keys have graced John Peel.

Above, check out footage of them performing “Mr. Brightside”. Below, find other video clips and pics from their Glastonbury 2017 set, including one that shows just how darn excited Flowers was to be back in front of his fans.

“Human”:

I've got gas in the tank I've got money in the bank I'm #theman #thekillers @thekillers @brandonflowers

A post shared by Shane Byrne (@shanebyrne1) on

Setlist:
When You Were Young
Somebody Told Me
Spaceman
Human
Smile Like You Mean It
The Man
Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll
Read My Mind
Runaways
All These Things That I’ve Done
Mr. Brightside

