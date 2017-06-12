The Killers played a gig at Atlantic City’s Borgata on Saturday night as a warmup to their upcoming run of festival shows. While they didn’t unveil their upcoming new single “The Man”, which is set to debut this week, Brandon Flowers and co. did premiere a song called “Run for Cover”.

Flowers told Q earlier this year that “Run for Cover” actually dates back to the sessions for 2008’s Day & Age. It seems the band has dusted off the old track for inclusion on their follow-up to 2012’s Battle Born. As you can see in the above footage, “Run for Cover” has Killers’ trademark anthemic sound with a bit of Springsteenian propulsion to the lyrical structure. “Saw Sonny Liston on the street last night/ Black fisted and strong singing ‘Redemption Song’,” sings Flowers on the way to the first chorus. “He motioned me to the sky/ I heard heaven and thunder cry!/ Run cover/ While you can, baby, don’t look back.”

Watch the performance at the top of the page. Below, find The Killer’s upcoming festival schedule as we await “The Man”.

The Killers 2017 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel and Casino

06/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion Radio 1 (Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday Show)

06/22 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/24 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

06/29 – Tornavansaari, FI @ Provinssi Festival

07/01 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival

07/05 – Novi Sad, SR @ Exit Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time) ^

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience

^ = w/ Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets, Alex Cameron