The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof is developing a Watchmen miniseries for HBO

Darren Aronofsky, Paul Greengrass, and Terry Gilliam all considered bringing Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal graphic novel Watchmen to the screen at one point or another. Zack Snyder actually did it and drew the wrath of Moore, who went so far as to take his name off the project, while dividing fans. Snyder tried to atone for his mistakes a few years ago by talking to HBO about a miniseries adaptation, but the project fell by the wayside.

Now, Variety reports that Lost and The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof will take a crack at giving Moore’s story the miniseries treatment. However, Deadline notes that he’s “very premature in the early deal-making phase, and nothing has closed.” That makes sense considering this all comes just weeks after the series finale of The Leftovers. Take a break, dude.

A literary, self-aware deconstruction of superhero comics, Watchmen arrived in the mid-80s and helped introduce a gritty sensibility and political awareness that had been sorely lacking in comics of the era. Moore is notoriously prickly about adaptations and, despite Lindelof’s impressive pedigree (sans that last season of Lost, of course), it’s unlikely that he’ll be on board for this latest project.