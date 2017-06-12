Indie electronic artist RAC has always made his career about collaborations. The man born André Allen Anjos started out working mainly in remixes, redoing tracks by Phoenix, Tegan and Sara, New Order, Lana Del Rey, and evening winning a Grammy for his remix of Bob Moses’ “Tearing Me Up”. As he transitioned to songwriting, the big-name partnerships only continued, with Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Penguin Prison, Tegan and Sara, Tokyo Police Club, and more featuring on RAC’s debut LP, Strangers.

Of course, the team-ups keep coming on his forthcoming full-length, EGO, out July 14th via Counter Records. The album features contributions from MNDR, Rostam, St. Lucia, Joywave, and Rivers Cuomo. The Weezer frontman provided vocals and a slaying guitar solo on the Classixx-produced single “I Still Wanna Know”, the video for which is premiering today. Cuomo himself doesn’t appear in the clip, but the world’s worst mailman does. The guy can’t seems incapable of doing his job properly — but gosh if he doesn’t have the most fun doing it. Though he fails at delivering a single letter correctly, he handles Cuomo’s solo with the utmost funky care, bringing a party to a disinterested suburban neighborhood.

Claire Marie Vogel (Metallica, Ty Segall) directed the video after meeting Anjos on a photo shoot. “I’ve always felt like music videos are a great opportunity to produce a short film,” the musician explains to Consequence of Sound. “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Claire and I think she really understood what I was going for creatively.”

Watch the clip above, and pre-order EGO here.

EGO Tracklist:

01. Fever (feat. KNA)

02. I Still Wanna Know (feat. Rivers Cuomo)

03. Nobody (feat. Chaos Chaos)

04. Unusual (feat. MNDR)

05. This Song (feat. Rostam)

06. No One Has To Know (feat. Joywave)

07. The Beautiful Game (feat. St. Lucia)

08. Johnny Cash (feat. Scavenger Hunt)

09. It’s A Shame (feat. Pink Feathers)

10. Be (feat. Jordan Corey)

11. Heartbreak Summer (feat. K.Flay)

12. Find A Way (feat. Alice MK)

13. Heavy (feat. Karl Kling)

14. End