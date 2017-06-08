The Matrix soundtrack receives first-ever vinyl reissue

As fans of The Matrix await more concrete information about a possible new film within the “extended universe”, a first-ever vinyl reissue of the 1999 movie’s original soundtrack has been announced. It features electronic, alternative rock, and heavy metal music that captured the futuristic feel of the revolutionary action and sci-fi movie, and comes in a limited edition 2-LP set that will be available for purchase on August 4th via Real Gone Music.

To no one’s surprise, the reissue comes in a “red and blue pill” vinyl edition. It’s limited to 1,500 copies and the gatefold packaging has stills from the original film production. Artists featured on the soundtrack include ’90s icons Marilyn Manson, Deftones, Rage Against the Machine, The Prodigy, and more.

Revisit The Matrix end credits, featuring Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up”, below.