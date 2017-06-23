Featured photo by Killian Young

The National debuted a handful of new songs off their upcoming album, Sleep Well Beast, during a concert in Paris today. Taking place in the city’s Le Centquatre venue, the La Blogothèque-sponsored event saw the Brooklyn indie rockers unfurl for the first time tracks such as “Nobody Else Will Be Here”, “Guilty Party”, “Carin at the Liquor Store”, “The Day I Die”, and the title track. They also played lead single — and one of year’s best — “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”.

(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2017 So Far)

In addition to Sleep Well Beast tracks, the 70-minute set featured countless fan favorites from the band’s back catalog. “Apartment Story” and “Fake Empire” from 2007’s Boxer popped up, as did Alligator’s “Daughters” and “Terrible Love” off 2010’s High Violet.

Replay the entire show up above, and find the detailed setlist below (h/t YouTuber jorisy00). Sleep Well Beast arrives in stores September 8th via 4AD.

Setlist:

Nobody Else Will Be There 5:07

Day I Die 9:21

Walk It Back 14:36

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness 20:50

Guilty Party 25:22

Empire Line 31:50

Carin at the Liquor Store 37:26

Apartment Story 41:15

Daughters 45:05

Sleep Well Beast 49:47

Fake Empire 57:26

Terrible Love 1:02:13

Turtleneck 1:06:55