The National, Local Natives, 1,000 more to perform in-home concerts for refugee awareness

Photos by Ben Kaye and Killian Young
In order to increase awareness and raise funds for the ongoing refugee crisis, Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds have announced a new benefit concert event called Give a Home. Set to take place on September 20th, the plan is for 1,000 musicians to perform intimate, in-home concerts in 60 cities across the world.
Artists so far confirmed to be participating include The National, Local Natives, Nigel Godrich, Hot Chip, Julien Baker, Frightened Rabbit, D∆WN, Billy Bragg, Above & Beyond, Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware, Oh Wonder, Nothing but Thieves, Rodrigo y Gabriela, The Naked and Famous, The Staves, and Frank Turner, with many others still to be announced. Each concert will feature two-to-three performances as well as discussions led by local activists.
To find out who’s playing in your city and to register for tickets, head to Sofar Sounds. Registration is free, though making a donation to Amnesty International is encouraged. Several of these concerts will also be streamed live online via VICE and Facebook.
“Music and art have always been powerful partners to the cause of justice because they share an ability to stir something deep within us,” secretary general of Amnesty International Salil Shetty said in a statement (via Billboard). “They help us to look beyond borders and see what unites us. The shows will be an opportunity to reflect on our shared humanity and strengthen our resolve to tackle this unprecedented humanitarian challenge.”
Here’s a full list of the announced acts so far:
Above & Beyond
Bad Suns
Band of Skulls
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Billy Bragg
Broods
Cosmo Sheldrake
D∆WN
David Arnold and Michael Price
David Wrench (DJ Set)
Daughter
Eliza & The Bear
ESKA
Fenech Soler
Flyte (DJ Set)
Fossils
Frank Turner
Freshlyground
Frightened Rabbit
Ghetts
Gorgon City
Gregory Porter
Grouplove
Hot Chip
Hudson Taylor
Indian Ocean
Jack Garratt
James Morrison
Jessie Ware
JP Cooper
Julien Baker
Kate Tempest
Kevin Ross
Kiah Victoria
KT Tunstall
Lewis Watson
Lianne La Havas
Local Natives
Matthew Herbert (DJ Set)
Megan Washington
Morcheeba
Nadine Shah
Ngaiire
Nigel Godrich (DJ Set)
Nina Nesbitt
Nothing but Thieves
Oh Wonder
Paper Route
Parvaaz
Phoebe Ryan
POLIÇA
Public Service Broadcasting
Reverend And The Makers
Ritviz
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Rudimental
Sampa the Great
SK Shlomo
Skrat
Suli Breaks
The Fratellis
The Griswolds
The Jezabels
The Naked and Famous
The National
The Staves
Tokio Myers
Toothless
Wild Beasts
William Fitzsimmons
Zero 7 (DJ Set)