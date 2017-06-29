Feature photo by Killian Young

Last week, The National debuted several new songs from their upcoming album, Sleep Well Beast, during a concert in Paris. Included among those new tracks was “Guilty Party,” which the Brooklyn indie rockers have now released as the second single from the record, along with its accompanying music video.



(Read: The 10 Best Bands with Siblings)

The video was directed by Casey Reas, who describes it as “a dream about memory and the degradation of memory.” “It’s about distance in time and space,” he adds. “Time moves forward, but then backward as memory. The image of the two-faced Roman god Janus, who can look into the past and future, is the core visual language.”

In celebration of their new album, The National will be throwing their own Guilty Party at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York on July 14th and 15th. The collaborative concert will be performed in the round and feature Buke & Gase, Nadia Sirota, Mouse on Mars, Sō Percussion and more. Only 700 tickets will be made available for each night and they’re currently up for purchase here, with a portion of sales benefiting Basilica Hudson. Each guest will receive a “Guilty Party” 7-inch double “A” split with “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness.”

Prior to “Guilty Party”, The National shared the lead single, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” in anticipation of Sleep Well Beast, out September 8th via 4AD. The band will embark on a massive world tour this fall and winter in support of the follow-up to 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me, including multiple-night stints in Dublin, London, Seattle, Chicago, and Montreal. Find the complete itinerary here.