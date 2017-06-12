Menu
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart channel ’80s dance pop with new single “When I Dance With You” — listen

It's the second single from their upcoming album, The Echo of Pleasure

by
on June 12, 2017, 10:50am
Photo by Philip Cosores

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart announced The Echo of Pleasure last month, a new album to accompany their forthcoming summer tour. They previously shared the album’s lead single, “Anymore”, and now they’ve dropped another single, “When I Dance With You”.

Heavy on synths and a general wash of ecstasy, the infectious cut evokes ’80s-style dance pop in the vein of “Dancing With Myself” or “I Melt With You”. A Sunny Day in Glasgow’s Jen Goma contributes harmonies. Listen to the full track below via NPR.

“It doesn’t look like a lot on paper,” Berman says of the song to NPR, “but the sentiment is the underpinning of what love is.”

The Echo of Pleasure is due for release on July 14th.

