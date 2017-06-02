Last month, Aussie rockers The Preatures dropped their newest single, “Girlhood”. The track signaled the CoSigned band’s return after making waves with 2014’s Blue Planet Eyes and served as the title track to their sophomore record. Today, the foursome has officially announced that album, setting it for an August 11th release via Harvest Records.

Girlhood explores “the contradictions of being a modern woman,” according to a press release. The 11-track effort was recorded over 18 months in the band’s own Syndney-based studio, Duldrums. Guitarist Jack Moffitt pulled double duty as producer alongside Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, DMA’s) and engineer Eric J. Dubowsky (Flume, Nick Murphy). Bob Clearmountain (David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen) completed mixing in Los Angeles.

In conjunction with the album announcement, The Preatures have shared a video for the title track and lead single. The clip finds the band performing under some dark neon lights while a little girl films herself rocking out in her bedroom. Check it out below,

Pre-orders for Girlhood are going on here.

Girlhood Album Art:

Girlhood Tracklist:

01. Girlhood

02. The First Night

03. Yanada

04. Magick

05. Your Fan

06. Lip Balm

07. Mess It Up

08. Nite Machine

09. Cherry Ripe

10. I Like You

11. Something New