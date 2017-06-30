The Roots freestyle a song about Dave Chappelle on Fallon: Watch

HAIM may have technically been the musical guests on Fallon last night, but that wasn’t the only noteworthy performance from the episode’s. The show included a new edition of its “Freestylin’ with The Roots” segment, where host Jimmy Fallon picks a random person from the audience and The Roots freestyle a song about them. This time around, though, the guest wasn’t exactly random — it was Dave Chappelle.

Essentially there to promote his upcoming Radio City Music Hall residency — which will also feature The Roots — Chappelle was asked a few questions for the band to riff on. Fallon asked what his superpower would be, to which he cooly replied, “Disappearing for long periods of time.” And his one weakness? “The need for money… That’s right. That’s when I reappear.” The legendary house band took those self-deprecating answers and turned them into a jam set to the tune of New Edition’s “Candy Girl”.

Check out the video above. Chappelle also hinted that he might add even more dates to the 14-night August residency if things go well. Find the Chappelle’s complete itinerary below. And yes, that was Ashy Larry himself, Donnell Rawlings, sitting next to him in the audience.

Dave Chappelle 2017 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

07/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/05 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

08/06 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $

08/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

08/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall @

08/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall !

08/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ~

08/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall &

08/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall %

08/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

^ = w/ The Roots

# = w/ Chris Rock

$ = w/ Erykah Badu

* = w/ Chance the Rapper

@ = w/ Trevor Noah

! = w/ Childish Gambino

~ = w/ Lauryn Hill

& = w/ Yasiin Bey

% = w/ Ali Wong and Special Guests