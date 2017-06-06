The Shins announce new fall tour dates

Photo by​ ​​​David Brendan Hall

​​Since releasing Heartworms back in March, The Shins have almost constantly been on the road. They won’t be stopping anytime soon, either, as they’ve just announced a fresh stretch of fall dates in support of their fifth studio album. The newly scheduled shows take place in November in cities including Brooklyn, Nashville, Detroit, and Atlanta.

This latest run of concerts follow a previously revealed four-date co-headlining run with Spoon and a string of summer music festivals. James Mercer and co. are set to appear at Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, WayHome Music & Arts Festival in Ontario, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival, as well as Pasadena, California’s new Arroyo Seco Weekend from Coachella organizers Goldenvoice. Find The Shins’ complete 2017 itinerary below.

The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Anchorage, AK @ Moose’s Tooth Pub

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea

06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Basilica Block Party

07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor

08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/18 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

08/25 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Turn, IT @ Todays Festival

09/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

09/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union ^

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater ^

10/04 – Sante Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavillion

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

11/19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

^ = w/ Spoon

The Shins will need to find themselves a new mode of transportation for the upcoming trek, as they recently gave away their tour van in a contest held in celebration of their album’s release. Mercer personally delivered the van to the band who submitted the best cover of a Heartworms song. Watch below:

Also, revisit The Shins’ performing the Heartworms single “Name For You” on Colbert: