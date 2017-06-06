The Shins announce new fall tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Since releasing Heartworms back in March, The Shins have almost constantly been on the road. They won’t be stopping anytime soon, either, as they’ve just announced a fresh stretch of fall dates in support of their fifth studio album. The newly scheduled shows take place in November in cities including Brooklyn, Nashville, Detroit, and Atlanta.
This latest run of concerts follow a previously revealed four-date co-headlining run with Spoon and a string of summer music festivals. James Mercer and co. are set to appear at Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, WayHome Music & Arts Festival in Ontario, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival, as well as Pasadena, California’s new Arroyo Seco Weekend from Coachella organizers Goldenvoice. Find The Shins’ complete 2017 itinerary below.
The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Anchorage, AK @ Moose’s Tooth Pub
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea
06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Basilica Block Party
07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor
08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/18 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
08/25 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/27 – Turn, IT @ Todays Festival
09/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
09/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union ^
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater ^
10/04 – Sante Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavillion
11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
11/19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
^ = w/ Spoon
The Shins will need to find themselves a new mode of transportation for the upcoming trek, as they recently gave away their tour van in a contest held in celebration of their album’s release. Mercer personally delivered the van to the band who submitted the best cover of a Heartworms song. Watch below:
Also, revisit The Shins’ performing the Heartworms single “Name For You” on Colbert: