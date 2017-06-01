Photo by Shawn Brackbill

Well, this will be a nice birthday treat for yours truly: On August 25th, our 2014 Band of the Year The War on Drugs will return with their fourth studio album, A Deeper Understanding. It serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Album of the Year, Lost in the Dream, as well as the band’s first release since signing with Atlantic Records.

Engineered by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Weezer), A Deeper Understanding is “a ‘band record’ in the noblest sense, featuring collaboration, coordination, and confidence at every turn,” according to a press release. In addition to mastermind Adam Granduciel, contributors included bassist Dave Hartley, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, in addition to multi-instrumentalists Anthony LaMarca and Jon Natchez.

To drum up the hype, the band’s unlocked a new Springsteen-sounding lead single, “Holding On”. The track continues the heartland excellence of April’s Record Store Day epic, “Thinking of a Place”, which will also be on the record. Listen below.

If you’ve got the time, you might want to revisit Paula Mejia’s 2014 cover story on the band, which finds Mr. Granduciel palling about his Philadelphia home.

Cover Artwork:

A Deeper Understanding Tracklist:

01. Up All Night

02. Pain

03. Holding On

04. Strangest Thing

05. Knocked Down

06. Nothing To Find

07. Thinking of a Place

08. In Chains

09. Clean Living

10. You Don’t Have To Go

The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:

09/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center

09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet