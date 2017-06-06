With new album A Deeper Understanding finally on the way this summer, The War on Drugs performed on Monday night’s The Late Show. Mastermind Adam Granduciel led the way, his voice, as always, rich with emotion, as the indie rockers unfurled lead single “Holding On”. Catch the replay up above.
A Deeper Understanding, the follow-up to 2014’s tour de force Lost in the Dream, arrives August 25th through new label home Atlantic Records. The band will spend much of the fall and winter touring in support of the record, as you can see by their itinerary below.
The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center
09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle
11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet