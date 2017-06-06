With new album A Deeper Understanding finally on the way this summer, The War on Drugs performed on Monday night’s The Late Show. Mastermind Adam Granduciel led the way, his voice, as always, rich with emotion, as the indie rockers unfurled lead single “Holding On”. Catch the replay up above.

A Deeper Understanding, the follow-up to 2014’s tour de force Lost in the Dream, arrives August 25th through new label home Atlantic Records. The band will spend much of the fall and winter touring in support of the record, as you can see by their itinerary below.

The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center

09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet