The War on Drugs unveil heartwarming video for “Holding On” — watch

Starring The Wire's Frankie Faison and the band's own Adam Granduciel

by
on June 13, 2017, 10:51am
Following last week’s performance on Colbert, The War on Drugs have shared a new video for “Holding On”. The clip was helmed by director Brett Haley (The Hero, I’ll See You In My Dreams) and stars The Wire’s Frankie Faison as a middle-aged man who returns to town after a long absence. He’s warmly welcomed by all the locals — including one played by band leader Adam Granduciel — who are happy to see him finally out and about. The heartwarming storyline, which is fully explained toward the end of the visual, was conceived by actress Krysten Ritter, known for her work on Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and Breaking Bad. Watch it up above.

“Holding On” is the lead single off War on Drugs’ upcoming album, A Deeper Understanding, due out August 25th via Atlantic Records.

