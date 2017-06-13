The Weeknd announces “Phase 2” of His Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

This weekend, The Weeknd concludes the first leg of “His Starboy: Legend of the Fall” North American tour with a headlining appearance at Firefly Festival. He won’t be heading home however, as the summer calls for an extensive jaunt through Europe. And now, he’s just announced a second North American leg — or, as he’s dubbed it, “Phase 2” — set to launch in September. It all comes in support of his latest album, Starboy. Check out the updated itinerary below (note: venue information is still forthcoming).

(Read: The Top 10 Sets of Bonnaroo 2017)

The Weeknd 2017 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena #

06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/01 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

07/04 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

07/15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/06 – University Park, PA @ TBA

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TBA

09/15 – Washington, DC @ TBA

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

09/`19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

09/24 – St. Paul, MN @ TBA

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA

09/27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA

09/29 – Denver, CO @ TBA

10/02 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA

10/06 – Portland, OR @ TBA

10/08 – Oakland, CA @ TBA

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA

10/13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

10/17 – Houston, TX @ TBA

10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA

10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA

10/24 – Miami, FL @ TBA

10/28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ TBA

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

11/29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA

12/02 – Sydney, AU @ TBA

12/06 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA

12/08 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA

12/11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA

12/14 – Perth, AU @ TBA

Earlier today, The Weeknd released a new video for “Secrets”, which you can see below.