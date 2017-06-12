Menu
The Weeknd’s new video for “Secrets” makes the library look very sexy — watch

The Tears For Fears-sampling track is off Abel Tesfaye's third LP, Starboy

on June 12, 2017, 10:00am
Leave it to The Weeknd to make a visit to the library look sexy and stylish as heck. In his new music video for “Secrets”, the R&B crooner heads to his local Toronto Reference Library, whose interior features a gorgeous mix of mirrors, lush carpeting and furniture, and a couple that can’t keep their damn hands off each other. Check out the Pedro Martin Calero-directed clip up above.

“Secrets”, which features samples of Tears For Fears’ “Pale Shelter” and The Romantics’ “Talking In Your Sleep”, is taken from Abel Tesfaye’s latest album, Starboy. He previously released visuals for the Daft Punk-assisted “I Feel It Coming” and his Lana Del Rey collaboration “Lust For Life”; he also recently appeared in the video for his and Future’s joint track “Coming Out Strong”.

