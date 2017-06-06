The Who’s Pete Townshend is bringing Billy Idol along for Classic Quadrophenia orchestral tour

The Who’s farewell tour has been rambling on for roughly three years at this point, and will roll on this July with a six-date residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace. Roger Daltrey, who’s recently struggled with viral meningitis, is scheduled to be on hand for the Vegas dates, but afterward, Pete Townshend will be heading out on his own for a short tour centered around The Who’s 1973 double album Quadrophenia.

Called Classic Quadrophenia, this orchestral presentation of the rock opera first premiered in 2015. Now, Billy Idol and tenor singer Alfie Boe will join the live orchestra onstage with Townshend for four new performances in New York, Los Angeles, and Lenox, MA. Boe will sing the parts originally voiced by Daltrey.

(Read This: Five Reasons Fans Might Prefer The Who’s Quadrophenia to Tommy)

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia Stateside through the month of September,” Townshend said in a statement. “Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn’t be more excited to see it continue in the U.S.”

See the full itinerary below.

Classic Quadrophenia 2017 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

09/09 – New York, NY @ Metropolitan Opera House

09/10 – New York, NY @ Metropolitan Opera House

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Watch Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia version of “Love Reign O’er Me”: