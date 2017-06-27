The xx cancel Iceland Night + Day Festival

Photo by Philip Cosores
The xx have announced the Iceland version of their Night + Day Festival, originally scheduled forJuly 14th-16th, has been cancelled.
Though surely a disappointment to fans, there’s pretty sound ecological reasons for the event’s undoing. The festival site of Skógafoss was recently added to the Environment Agency of Iceland’s list of endangered areas and promoters were unable to find another suitable location in time. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.
Find the band’s full statement below (via The Reykjavík Grapevine).
“We regret to announce that Night + Day Iceland will not be going ahead.
The location for the festival at Skógafoss has recently been added to the Environment Agency of Iceland’s list of endangered areas and there is simply not enough time for the promoters to ensure that the event will have no impact at all on the site. The promoters have been working non-stop to secure another location but regrettably there is nowhere suitable that can host the festival with such short notice. Full refunds including all booking fees will be issued to all ticket holders directly from the ticket agency with whom you purchased asap.
Please allow 5 working days for your refund.
For any further enquiries relating to flights, accommodation & transfers that have already been booked and will no longer be used, please contact ndiceland@thewarehouseproject.com. This email address will be monitored from 09:00 – 21:00 BST each day and we will deal with all enquiries as quickly as possible.
We do apologise and assure you that refunds will be processed as quickly as possible.
We’ll be refunding the full price of your ticket (face value and booking fee) to the account used at the time of purchase. You should receive the funds within 5 working days.
If you have any questions regarding the refund of your ticket, drop us an email here.
We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news!”
Despite the cancellation, there are still plenty of opportunities to catch The xx in person during the remainder of the year. They’re currently on the festival circuit in support of their latest album, I See You, and will be making stops at Fuji Rock Festival, Pukklepop Festival, and Lollapalooza in both Chicago and Berlin. In the fall, the duo will also take on North America with Perfume Genius as an opening act. See the fully updated list of dates below.
The xx 2017 Tour Dates:
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/10 – Rome, IT @ Postepay Sound Rock In Roma
07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/25 – Kallang, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
07/29-30 – Seoul, KR @ Holiday Land Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/10 – Oslo, NO, Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Tallinn, EE @ Sunset Festival
08/15 – Sigulda, LV @ Sunset Festival
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukklepop Festival
08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/25 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair
08/27 – St. Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
09/01 – Stradbelly, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/07-09 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight ^
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre ^
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre ^
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square ^
10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Fest
11/17-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
^ = w/ Perfume Genius