The xx cancel Iceland Night + Day Festival

The xx have announced the Iceland version of their Night + Day Festival, originally scheduled forJuly 14th-16th, has been cancelled.

Though surely a disappointment to fans, there’s pretty sound ecological reasons for the event’s undoing. The festival site of Skógafoss was recently added to the Environment Agency of Iceland’s list of endangered areas and promoters were unable to find another suitable location in time. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2017 (So Far))

Find the band’s full statement below (via The Reykjavík Grapevine).

“We regret to announce that Night + Day Iceland will not be going ahead.

The location for the festival at Skógafoss has recently been added to the Environment Agency of Iceland’s list of endangered areas and there is simply not enough time for the promoters to ensure that the event will have no impact at all on the site. The promoters have been working non-stop to secure another location but regrettably there is nowhere suitable that can host the festival with such short notice. Full refunds including all booking fees will be issued to all ticket holders directly from the ticket agency with whom you purchased asap.

Please allow 5 working days for your refund.

For any further enquiries relating to flights, accommodation & transfers that have already been booked and will no longer be used, please contact ndiceland@thewarehouseproject.com. This email address will be monitored from 09:00 – 21:00 BST each day and we will deal with all enquiries as quickly as possible.

We do apologise and assure you that refunds will be processed as quickly as possible.

We’ll be refunding the full price of your ticket (face value and booking fee) to the account used at the time of purchase. You should receive the funds within 5 working days.

If you have any questions regarding the refund of your ticket, drop us an email here.

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news!”

Despite the cancellation, there are still plenty of opportunities to catch The xx in person during the remainder of the year. They’re currently on the festival circuit in support of their latest album, I See You, and will be making stops at Fuji Rock Festival, Pukklepop Festival, and Lollapalooza in both Chicago and Berlin. In the fall, the duo will also take on North America with Perfume Genius as an opening act. See the fully updated list of dates below.

The xx 2017 Tour Dates:

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/10 – Rome, IT @ Postepay Sound Rock In Roma

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/25 – Kallang, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

07/29-30 – Seoul, KR @ Holiday Land Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 – Oslo, NO, Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Tallinn, EE @ Sunset Festival

08/15 – Sigulda, LV @ Sunset Festival

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukklepop Festival

08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/25 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair

08/27 – St. Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

09/01 – Stradbelly, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/07-09 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight ^

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre ^

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre ^

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square ^

10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Fest

11/17-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

^ = w/ Perfume Genius