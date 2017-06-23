Menu
The xx share video for “Brave For You (Marfa Demo)”, plus hear their Drake-sampling “Naive”

Taken from the deluxe edition of the band's latest album, I See You

by
on June 23, 2017, 10:20am
Today, The xx release a deluxe edition of their third studio album,  I See You. The expanded set offers up three bonus tracks, including an acoustic recording of “Brave For You”. This stripped-down rendition, retitled “Brave For You (Marfa Demo)” after the Texas city where they recorded, has also received a music video. In the clip, which is comprised of home movie footage, all three band members can be seen wandering down an abandoned road as night sets in. Watch it up above.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2017 (So Far))

The deluxe edition also includes “Naive”, a bonus track that samples Drake’s “Doing It Wrong”. Listen to it along with the rest of the album’s deluxe edition below.

