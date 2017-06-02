Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Thom Yorke says Donald Trump is a “fucking clown” for leaving Paris accord

Plus, Questlove, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, John Legend, and more react to the climate news

by
on June 02, 2017, 10:57am
0 comments

The world has reacted swiftly to the decision of our Numbskull in Chief to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. Cities and states across the country have pledged to meet their obligations under the accord regardless of what 45 thinks is best. Tesla’s Elon Musk and Disney’s Bob Iger each individually decided to leave POTUS’ business advisory council — ya know, because he didn’t take their advice. Even musicians have spoken out against the shortsighted decision to leave the Earth-first deal.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke led the charge, posting an image of an upside down emoji with the simple caption “Fucking clown” while linking to an article denouncing Drumpf’s decision. John Legend said bluntly, “Trump is our national embarrassment.” Thor Harris, formerly of Swans, lamented the fact that Fuckface von Clownstick “decided American won’t be part of Earth anymore. Bummer.” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong wrote a message from the planet’s perspective symbolically firing the Celebrity Dementous. Our Canadian friend Grimes tried to highlight a positive discussion about the climate decision, while reminding everyone that “pollution haze makes for very flattering lighting.”

Read their messages and more below.

So good to see all the green lights protesting in solidarity. #Resist #ParisAgreement

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Sources

Previous Story
Radiohead premiere video for OK Computer rarity “I Promise” — watch
No comments
More Stories