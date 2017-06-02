Thom Yorke says Donald Trump is a “fucking clown” for leaving Paris accord

The world has reacted swiftly to the decision of our Numbskull in Chief to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. Cities and states across the country have pledged to meet their obligations under the accord regardless of what 45 thinks is best. Tesla’s Elon Musk and Disney’s Bob Iger each individually decided to leave POTUS’ business advisory council — ya know, because he didn’t take their advice. Even musicians have spoken out against the shortsighted decision to leave the Earth-first deal.
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke led the charge, posting an image of an upside down emoji with the simple caption “Fucking clown” while linking to an article denouncing Drumpf’s decision. John Legend said bluntly, “Trump is our national embarrassment.” Thor Harris, formerly of Swans, lamented the fact that Fuckface von Clownstick “decided American won’t be part of Earth anymore. Bummer.” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong wrote a message from the planet’s perspective symbolically firing the Celebrity Dementous. Our Canadian friend Grimes tried to highlight a positive discussion about the climate decision, while reminding everyone that “pollution haze makes for very flattering lighting.”
dear Donald Trump. First I want to say fuck you. Fuck you for pulling out of the Paris Agreement. The future of planet is in more danger now than ever. Your lies and rhetoric are making the world toxic and unsafe. Now the human race is officially an endangered species. Second I want to say your days in office are numbered. You will now officially go down as truly the worst president in the history of the united states. You are unqualified. You are a bigoted half wit asshole reality star that has made america a joke to the rest of the world. I hate your guts. And mark my words, we are going to take you down. you're fired sincerely fuck you, Planet Earth
Endangering the whole planet's future by abandoning sincere global efforts to combat climate change and protect Mother Earth for future generations and those less fortunate — @realdonaldtrump even your racist and unconstitutional travel bans are starting to seem benign by comparison. See you on Election Day 2018 and 2020. #parisclimateagreement