Thom Yorke says Donald Trump is a “fucking clown” for leaving Paris accord

The world has reacted swiftly to the decision of our Numbskull in Chief to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. Cities and states across the country have pledged to meet their obligations under the accord regardless of what 45 thinks is best. Tesla’s Elon Musk and Disney’s Bob Iger each individually decided to leave POTUS’ business advisory council — ya know, because he didn’t take their advice. Even musicians have spoken out against the shortsighted decision to leave the Earth-first deal.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke led the charge, posting an image of an upside down emoji with the simple caption “Fucking clown” while linking to an article denouncing Drumpf’s decision. John Legend said bluntly, “Trump is our national embarrassment.” Thor Harris, formerly of Swans, lamented the fact that Fuckface von Clownstick “decided American won’t be part of Earth anymore. Bummer.” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong wrote a message from the planet’s perspective symbolically firing the Celebrity Dementous. Our Canadian friend Grimes tried to highlight a positive discussion about the climate decision, while reminding everyone that “pollution haze makes for very flattering lighting.”

Read their messages and more below.

Trump is our national embarrassment. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

We have to stop this asshole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Trump decided America won't be part earth anymore . Bummer — thor harris (@thorharris666) June 2, 2017

informative/ optimistic thread re climate situation today 🖤: in the mean time, the pollution haze makes for very flattering lighting https://t.co/lSkOrW5RHP — Grimes (@Grimezsz) June 1, 2017

dem or republican this climate issue is awful. trump is truly an idiot that is harming all of us — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) June 1, 2017

i'm trying to figure out the meaning of backing out the #ParisAgreement 😞 https://t.co/yLon2vdf4x — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 31, 2017

So good to see all the green lights protesting in solidarity. #Resist #ParisAgreement A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

Endangering the whole planet's future by abandoning sincere global efforts to combat climate change and protect Mother Earth for future generations and those less fortunate — @realdonaldtrump even your racist and unconstitutional travel bans are starting to seem benign by comparison. See you on Election Day 2018 and 2020. #parisclimateagreement A post shared by Aaron Dessner (@aarondessner) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT