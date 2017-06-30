Thrival Festival steps in to help out Karoondinha Festival ticket holders

Earlier this week, the inaugural Karoodinha Music Festival was called off. The event was meant to take place July 21st-23rd in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, but was canceled due to a combination of low ticket sales and unexpectedly high costs. Ticket sales may have fell far short of projections, but they weren’t nonexistent, and that means there are now thousands of music fans left without a festival to attend.

Enter Thrival Innovation + Music Festival. The music portion of the fest goes down September 29th and 30th in Pittsburgh, just a three-hour drive from the planned Karoodinha site. The lineup is topped by Wiz Khalifa and Logic, while GRiZ, Two Door Cinema Club, Carnage, TOKiMONSTA, Kiiara, Harts, Cirva Waves, and more fill out the bill. More importantly, Thrival has built itself on community, and that’s why they’re reaching out a helping hand to those who were left in the lurch by Karoodinha.

Thrival will be selling weekend passes at special early-bird pricing from now until July 21st. The tickets are meant for those who purchased or planned to purchase Karoodinha passes, but they’re being offered at the discounted rate on blind faith, no questions ask. All you need to do is enter the code FESTLOVE and you can buy weekend passes for just $59.

“… Without a community, without a support base that is committed to the festival’s success, without dedicated stakeholders who take ownership over the initiative year in and year out, a festival will fail,” Thrival Director Dan Law said in a blog post. “Community cannot be manufactured. It is organic, and slow to develop. But it is, by far, the most valuable asset for any festival. Community gives a festival its life.”

Consider this Thrival’s way of supporting its thriving community. Head to the Thrival website to snag your discounted tickets now.