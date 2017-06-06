Thundercat swung by The Tonight Show on Monday, and he brought along a pair very special guests: Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. The two legendary musicians joined the jazz fusion maestro to perform “Show You the Way”, their funk and soul-soaked collaboration off Thundercat’s latest full-length, Drunk. If you told me I’d see this trio of artists on one stage in 2017, I wouldn’t have believed you — but here we are, and it really works. Also, I want Thundercat’s whole outfit. Replay the whole thing up above.
Catch Thundercat on his upcoming tour dates below. He recently announced new shows in San Francisco, Atlanta, Vancouver, Philadelphia, and Toronto.
Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:
06/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
06/22 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach
07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre $
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/16 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
07/23 – London, UK @ Afropunk Festival
07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
08/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
09/05 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
09/15 – Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
09/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
09/21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
$ = w/ Beck