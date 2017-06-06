Thundercat swung by The Tonight Show on Monday, and he brought along a pair very special guests: Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. The two legendary musicians joined the jazz fusion maestro to perform “Show You the Way”, their funk and soul-soaked collaboration off Thundercat’s latest full-length, Drunk. If you told me I’d see this trio of artists on one stage in 2017, I wouldn’t have believed you — but here we are, and it really works. Also, I want Thundercat’s whole outfit. Replay the whole thing up above.

Catch Thundercat on his upcoming tour dates below. He recently announced new shows in San Francisco, Atlanta, Vancouver, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:

06/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

06/22 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach

07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre $

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/16 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/23 – London, UK @ Afropunk Festival

07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

08/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/05 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/15 – Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

09/21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

$ = w/ Beck