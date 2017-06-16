Menu
together PANGEA announce new album, Bulls and Roosters, share video for single “Better Find Out” — watch

LA rockers with a quick, energized lead single

by
on June 16, 2017, 11:57am
Photo by ​Kelsey Reckling

Los Angeles outfit together PANGEA have announced their return with a new album. Entitled Bulls and Roosters, the full-length effort follows 2015’s Tommy Stinson-produced The Phage EP. It’s set for an August 25th release via NETTWERK, and is today previewed by the lead single, “Better Find Out”.

The track is a vibrant one-minute-forty-second slice of scratchy garage punk. It’s got just enough pop edge to keep them contenders for one of the best pop punk acts of all time, with a playful yet menacing undertone that reveals the frustration of the lyrics. As frontman Willian Keegan told Stereogum, the song is about “being frustrated with touring and confused about being at home but also that people shouldn’t look to entertainers for answers.”

The track comes via a Steele O’Neal-directed clip of goofy posses and bleeding, saturated colors. Check it out below.

Bulls and Roosters Artwork:

togetherpangea bullsroosters 3600 1497470387 640x640 together PANGEA announce new album, Bulls and Roosters, share video for single Better Find Out watch

Bulls and Roosters Tracklist:
01. Sippy Cup
02. The Cold
03. Kenmore Ave.
04. Money On It
05. Better Find Out
06. Peach Mirror
07. Gold Moon
08. Friend Of Nothing
09. Stare At The Sun
10. Southern Comfort
11. Bulls And Roosters
12. Is It Real?
13. Alison

together PANGEA have so far just two tour dates planned for this year, one in New York and one in LA. More are promised soon, though, so keep an eye out.

together PANGEA 2017 Tour Dates:
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theatre
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

