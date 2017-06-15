TOKiMONSTA is set to follow-up last year’s Fovere mini-album with a new full-length this fall. Before she officially announces the release, however, she’s back with a new single entitled, “Don’t Call Me”.

The echoing R&B track features vocal contribution from Malaysian singer Yuna. With electronic percussion snapping like drops of water in a cavern behind her, Yuna lets her former man know that she doesn’t want to hear word one from him anymore. “I know you’re tryna see if I still care that I miss you/ Know you never thought that I could this cool,” she sings. “Know you didn’t think that I could be this cruel/ I don’t need to be mean but I’m just gonna ignore you.”

Take a listen below. “Don’t Call Me” will be available tomorrow, June 16th, via Young Art Records.