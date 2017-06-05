Tom Cruise is on the record that Top Gun 2 is “definitely happening,” but before he resurrects Maverick he’ll be lighting up the skies as another famous pilot. This one is Barry Seal, a real-life airline pilot who smuggled drugs and guns for Pablo Escobar while also serving as an undercover informant for the DEA. The film is called American Made and you can watch the trailer above.

Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman helmed the film, which resembles last year’s War Dogs by way of The Wolf of Wall Street. As the raucous, breakneck footage indicates, this one is bound to balance high-wire action with morally complex themes. Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright co-star.

Cruise may be Liman’s muse at this point, as there’s also been rumblings of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel from the duo. Of course, the success or failure of this Mummy nonsense is likely to have an impact on that.

American Made is due for release on September 29th via Universal Pictures.