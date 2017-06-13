Tool’s Maynard James Keenan joins cast of horror podcast Darkest Night

It appears neither Tool nor A Perfect Circle will release new albums this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get some new recorded material from Maynard James Keenan. The metal singer has lent his voice to the hit horror podcast Darkest Night, appearing on the just-launched second season.

Presented by Shudder and The Paragon Collective, Darkest Night is a horror anthology series that utilizes binaural recording methods to create “a rich 360-degree, virtual reality effect when listening with headphones.” The series became a hit with last year’s first season, and the first four episodes of season two are already live on iTunes and available to stream below. New episodes will debut exclusively on Shudder for one week before going to other platforms.

Keenan joins a cast that also includes Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire, Guardians of the Galaxy), Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story), RuPaul, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL), Michelle Visage, Howard Jones (Devil You Know & ex-Killswitch Engage), Johnny Ferro, Callie Schuttera, Miguel Lopez, and more. More info about the podcast can be found at the official Darkest Night website.