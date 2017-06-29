Despite being in the midst of what frontman Chaz Bear has called an “identity crisis,” Toro Y Moi has been very busy as of late. There was the R&B artist’s contribution to the anti-Trump compilation, “Omaha”, and its accompanying video. And then a collaborative album with the Mattson 2, which dropped in late March. He even shared a brand new track, “Spring”, on Adult Swim’s latest compilation.

All of this served as prologue to Boo Boo, the new LP he announced earlier this month. With that announcement, he shared the record’s first single, “Girl Like You”. The funky song received a suitably psychedelic video that nevertheless placed Bear front and center, with the artist making direct eye contact with the camera. His newest video for Boo Boo’s “You & I” is similarly intimate, but more straightforward. We see the same white piano from the “Girl Like You” video, but now Bear sits placidly atop it, delivering his lyrics with vulnerability. The approach makes sense since he’s called Boo Boo his “most personal work to date.”

The video was directed by Harry Israelson and you can watch it above.

Boo Boo arrives on July 7th via Carpark Records.