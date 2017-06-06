Torres’ 2015 album Sprinter erupted upon its release, with Mackenzie Scott’s assertive vocals and industrial-strength chords making it near-impossible to ignore. Now, she’s back with “Skim”, a sharp, pulsing track that underscores Scott’s nimble riffs with jaunty synths and a steady beat. It also marks her debut release for 4AD.

The single arrives with a striking, unsettling video that lends itself to the song’s themes, which, according to a press release, center around “the relativity of human interactions.” In it, Scott wanders through a sterile, suburban home as groping hands emerge from doorways and, eventually, manifest in half-naked bodies yearning for her touch. It was directed by Ashley Connor, who’s also helmed videos for Angel Olsen, Mitski, and Jenny Lewis. Watch it above.

Torres will also be heading out on a headlining tour of North America and Europe this fall, which she’ll precede with a few festival stops this summer. See her full itinerary below.

Torres 2017 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ School Night at Bardot

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/30 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

10/25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/04 – Reykjavik, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

11/08 – London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

11/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Waagenbau

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

11/16 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde