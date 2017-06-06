Torres’ 2015 album Sprinter erupted upon its release, with Mackenzie Scott’s assertive vocals and industrial-strength chords making it near-impossible to ignore. Now, she’s back with “Skim”, a sharp, pulsing track that underscores Scott’s nimble riffs with jaunty synths and a steady beat. It also marks her debut release for 4AD.
The single arrives with a striking, unsettling video that lends itself to the song’s themes, which, according to a press release, center around “the relativity of human interactions.” In it, Scott wanders through a sterile, suburban home as groping hands emerge from doorways and, eventually, manifest in half-naked bodies yearning for her touch. It was directed by Ashley Connor, who’s also helmed videos for Angel Olsen, Mitski, and Jenny Lewis. Watch it above.
Torres will also be heading out on a headlining tour of North America and Europe this fall, which she’ll precede with a few festival stops this summer. See her full itinerary below.
Torres 2017 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival
07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ School Night at Bardot
07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw
07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
09/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel
09/30 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
10/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
10/25 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/04 – Reykjavik, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
11/08 – London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome
11/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
11/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
11/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Waagenbau
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/16 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde