Photo by​ Ben Kaye

​​Trevor Sensor is proving himself to be quite the chameleon singer-songwriter with his new album Andy Warhol’s Dream. Lead single “The Money Gets Bigger” was a dragging road song with a divine chorus, while “High Beams” rang out like the best of barroom Americana. Now, the Chicago native is diving into psychedelic folk with the record’s title track.

The song is a collaboration between Sensor and producer Richard Swift, with the latter contributing the marching drum beat and some of the otherworldly synths. Over spacey electronics that boom, whistle, and twinkle, the track wobbles along woozy piano notes and Sensor’s own vibrating vocals. Referencing the 15 minutes of fame axiom popularized by Warhol himself, Sensor sings, “You can be my little submarine/ Everybody wants to be in a magazine/ You can shine so bright/ But everybody wants a dream, everybody wants a dream tonight.”

“This song was the catalyst for the record in regards to its themes and new sounds I played with in forming it,” Sensor tells Consequence of Sound. “Writing and recording ‘Andy Warhol’s Dream’ was something of an artistic revelation for me. I’d now realized that my original instincts on my work were true — that the cage of categorizing art by genre, scenes, mediums and other such constricting lenses have no bearing on me. I’m not a folk singer or an indie rock artist, I’m merely an individual working in the medium sound — currently in the realm of the three- to four-minute ‘pop song.’ All these vibrations are abstract to me.”

True to his point, the track is unlike anything Sensor has released in the past, and just another example of the kind of talent that earned him an official CoSign. Take a listen to “Andy Warhol’s Dream” below.

Andy Warhol’s Dream, out June 16th via Jagjaguwar, was recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, Swift (The Shins, Damien Jurado), and Brandon Darner (Imagine Dragons) all helped out on production, while Whitney’s Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek provided the rhythm section.

Having just finished a short tour, Sensor has expanded his upcoming itinerary in support of the forthcoming album’s. Find his complete schedule below.

Trevor Sensor 2017 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground *

07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar *

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern *

07/19 – St Louis, MO @ Duck Room *

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

07/25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

07/25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub *

08/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi *

08/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom @ Colectivo Coffee *

* = w/ Mt. Joy