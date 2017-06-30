Tristen throws a slumber party in video for new single “Got Some”: Watch

There’s something disturbingly thrilling when you realize you have all the power in a relationship. When you know someone’s in the palm of your hand and it almost doesn’t matter how poorly you treat them, it can give you a contrite sense of ease. They might be sitting there like a lap dog, sure, but all it takes is one little pet on the head and they’re nuzzling up to you for your own comfort.

That’s essentially the story of “Got Some”, the new single from Tristen. The track is a dreamy bit of indie pop; imagine Nashville had a beach and Tristen was gazing out at the rolling waves while she penned this track, and you’re getting close to the vibe. “I think you’re pretty cool but as a general rule/ I’m gonna hang back here in the atmosphere,” the songwriter sings on the bridge, once again keeping her paramour at arm’s length.

In the track’s video, Tristen jokes about and laments this tenuous romance with her friends at a classic sleepover. The clip features fellow Nashville regulars LG of Thelma and the Sleaze, Caitlin Rose, Nikki Darlin, Shelly Colvin, together listening to records, singing into hairbrushes, and having pillow fights. Speaking to Consequence of Sound about the video, Tristen said,

“Something amazing happens when you get a bunch of girls together for a slumber party. You start acting ridiculous, showing off in front of your friends— I wanted to recreate the whole girls rule, boys drool vibe. I also wanted an excuse to get all these first ladies of the Nashville music scene, whom I love and adore, together for a sleepover. So my girls came over, and some of them set designed, some filmed, and the rest dressed up and danced. Music is supposed to be fun & this video is about caring less about love, and more about friends.”

Take a look up at the top of the page. “Got Some” is off Sneaker Waves, due out July 7th via Modern Outsider Records.