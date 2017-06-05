We met tons of new characters on last night’s episode of Twin Peaks. There were bad boys, good girls, and you bet your ass that was Jim Belushi. There was also, as there has been in every new episode thus far, a new band to take the stage at the local roadhouse. So far, we’ve seen established groups like Chromatics, Au Revoir Simone, and the Cactus Blossoms, and now we’ve got Trouble, a new instrumental trio featuring some familiar faces.

Alex Zhang Hungtai of Dirty Beaches and Last Lizard plays saxophone in the band alongside Dean Hurley (David Lynch’s longtime music supervisor) and Lynch’s own son, Riley Lynch. In the episode, the band captivated with the smoky, seductive “Snake Eyes”, which you can listen to below.

“Snake Eyes” is now available as a 7-inch with B-side “Mother’s Gone.” A press release hints that “there may never be any more music from Trouble,” so this one is bound to become a coveted artifact for music lovers and Twin Peaks completists alike. Pre-order the record here.