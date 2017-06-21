Photo by Daniel Topete

Strange as it may seem to those already on vacation or with a few music festivals under their belts, today is officially the first day of summer. That means it’s time to take it easy, put on some good tunes, and enjoy the endless possibilities. That’s why Amazon is updating their Amazon Music Original Playlist Songs of Summer with 10 brand new tracks to help you welcome the season.

Chicago rockers Twin Peaks have contributed a new song of their own to the playlist, “Who It’s Gonna Be”. It’s a mellow, breezy number with bright guitars gently tiptoeing around a peppy bass line. There’s even a fun bit of experimentation in the final guitar solo, with the whole thing being recorded in reverse. Although it might seem all pleasant vibes, the lyrics contain a vital message about taking control of your life.

“‘Who It’s Gonna Be’ is a track we recorded at a friends house out in the Berkshires,” vocalist/guitarist Cadien Lake James explains to Consequence of Sound. “It’s a song that touches on taking initiative in figuring out who you are and what you’re looking for and feeling ok for making mistakes along the way. We had fun recording a reverse guitar solo through the tape machine we were using, actually turning the tape around and Clay [Frankel] playing over the song in reverse trying to figure out what the hell was going on.”

Take a listen below.

Twin Peaks also recently shared “Tossing Tears”, the first entry in their new 7-inch subscription series Sweet ’17 Singles. “Who It’s Gonna Be” will be added to the Songs of Summer playlist this Friday, June 23rd, along with new tracks by EMA, Foxygen, Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, Temples, and more. Find a complete list of the upcoming tunes below.

Amazon Music Original Playlist Songs of Summer 2017 Tracklist:

01. Temples – Henry’s Cake

02. Foxygen – On Your Own Love Again

03. Twin Peaks – Who It’s Gonna Be

04. Matthew Caws (of Nada Surf) – Sleeping Summer

05. Summer Twins – Island in the Sun

06. Cosmonauts – Summertime Blues

07. Nathaniel Merriweather (feat. Jennifer Charles) – Summer Lovin’

08. Sneaks – Is Freaky

09. EMA – The Crying Game

10. hand Habits – Spell Song